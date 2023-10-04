Canadian cricket team thumps Cayman Islands at T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier

Canada needed just 12 overs to dismiss the Cayman Islands for 30 runs en route to a commanding 166-run victory Wednesday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The win was the third straight for the Canadian cricketers after an opening 86-run loss to host Bermuda on Saturday.

Canada, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Panama are competing in a double round-robin format over six days for a berth the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.

Canada has not qualified for the eight previous editions of the T20 World Cup, which has expanded to 20 teams in 2024.

After winning the toss Wednesday, Canada elected to bat first and scored 196 runs at the expense of five wickets in its 20 overs.

Pargat Singh led the batting attack with 82 runs off 60 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Nicholas Kirton added 32 runs and Navneet Dhaliwal 29.

The Cayman Islands could not withstand the Canadian bowling with Kaleem Sana-Ur-Rehman taking four wickets and Nikhil Dutta accounting for another three. Captain Ramon Sealy led the Caymans with five runs, with six of his teammates failing to score a run

Canada plays Panama (0-3-0) on Friday before closing play Saturday against Bermuda (3-0-0) in a match that will likely decide the tournament winner.