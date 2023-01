Watch the 2023 Arctic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremonies of the Wood Buffalo 2023 Arctic Winter Games.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the 2023 Arctic Winter Games Opening Ceremony in Wood Buffalo, Alta.

Coverage begins Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Twenty sports will be contested from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4. A full live streaming schedule is listed below.

Live streaming schedule

Sunday, Jan. 29

9 p.m. ET – Opening Ceremony

Tuesday, Jan. 31

2 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 1 Short Program

2:30 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Junior & Men's Open - Two-Foot High Kick

2:30 p.m. ET – Archery - Mixed Team Finals

3:05 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 2 Short Program

4:40 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 3 Short Program

5 p.m. ET – Speed Skating - 400m Juvenile SF/Finals & 500m Junior SF/Finals

5:40 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 4 Short Program

Wednesday, Feb. 1

11:30 a.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Junior & Men's Open - Alaskan High Kick

1:30 p.m. ET – Gymnastics - Team Competition

2:30 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Men's & Women's Junior/Women's Open - Arm Pull

5 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Junior & Women's Open - One-Foot High Kick

5 p.m. ET – Dene Games - Hand Games

5:30 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 1 Free

6:45 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 2 Free

7:30 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Men's Open - Knuckle Hop

8:30 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 3 Free

9:30 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Level 4 Free

Thursday, Feb. 2

10 a.m. ET – Wrestling - Individual Event

10 a.m. ET – Speed Skating - 500m Juvenile SF/Finals & 777m Junior SF/Finals

11:30 a.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Men's Junior - One-Foot High Kick

2:30 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Women's Junior/Men's Open - Alaskan High Kick/Kneel Jump

4 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Women's Open/Men's Junior - Alaskan High Kick/Kneel Jump

6 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Men's Open - One-Foot High Kick

6:30 p.m. ET – Dene Games - Finger Pull

9:15 p.m. ET – Figure Skating - Team Event

Friday, Feb. 3

10:30 a.m. ET – Women's Hockey - Junior Bronze

11 a.m. ET – Table Tennis - Junior/Juvenile Team Finals

11 a.m. ET – Speed Skating - 1500m Juvenile SF/Finals & 1500m Junior SF/Finals & 3000m Juvenile Relays & 3000m Junior Relays & Fun Relays

11:30 a.m. ET – Gymnastics - Individual Competition

11:30 a.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Men's & Women's Open - Sledge Jump

1 p.m. ET – Table Tennis - Junior/Juvenile Mixed Doubles Finals

2 p.m. ET – Women's Hockey - Junior Gold

3 p.m. ET – Table Tennis - Junior/Juvenile Men's & Women's Doubles Finals

5 p.m. ET – Futsal - Women's Juvenile Bronze

5 p.m. ET – Arctic Sports - Men's Open - Airplane

5 p.m. ET – Wrestling - Inuit Wrestling

6 p.m. ET – Archery - Men's Barebow Final

6:30 p.m. ET – Futsal - Men's Juvenile Bronze

7 p.m. ET – Archery - Women's Barebow Final

8 p.m. ET – Archery - Women's Compound Final

8 p.m. ET – Futsal - Women's Junior Bronze

9 p.m. ET – Archery - Men's Compound Final

9:30 p.m. ET – Futsal - Men's Junior Bronze

9:30 p.m. ET – Men's Hockey - Midget Gold

Saturday, Feb. 4