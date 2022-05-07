80-1 shot Rich Strike races to stunning upset win in Kentucky Derby
Long-shot Rich Strike crossed the finish line first with jockey Sonny Leon to win the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, outracing favourite Epicenter and Zandon.
Horse entered the field on Friday after Ethereal Road was scratched
Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Rich Strike wasn't even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.
