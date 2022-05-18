Click the video player above to watch live action of the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships from Istanbul, Turkey, featuring Canadians Tammara Thibeault and Charlie Cavanagh.

Semifinal action gets underway with the morning session Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The afternoon session will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Thibeault, of Regina, Sask., represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, falling just one win short of a medal in 2021. The 25-year-old will take on Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramane in middleweight (70-75 kilograms) division action.

Saint John, N.B., native Cavanagh is set to fight Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in a clash of welterweights (63-66 kg).