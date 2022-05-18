Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·Coming Up

2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Live coverage of semifinal action begins at 7:00 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on CBC: Semifinals - Morning Session

Semifinal action gets underway with the morning session Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. ET. 

Thibeault, of Regina, Sask., represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, falling just one win short of a medal in 2021. The 25-year-old will take on Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramane in middleweight (70-75 kilograms) division action.

Saint John, N.B., native Cavanagh is set to fight Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in a clash of welterweights (63-66 kg).

 

