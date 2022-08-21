Manitoba's Madisson Lawrence breaks 33-year-old record in women's heptathlon at Canada Summer Games

Manitoba's Madisson Lawrence beat a 33-year-old heptathlon points record en route to a gold medal at the Canada Summer Games on Saturday in Thorold, Ont.

The 23-year-old from Winnipeg scored 5,655 points over seven events to best Stephanie Bond's previous mark by 222 points. Lawrence also won long-jump silver behind Shadd-Ceres.

Men's hurdles winner Craig Thorne of New Brunswick and runner-up David Adeleye of Ontario both went under the Games record of 14.09 seconds with Thorne setting a new mark of 13.83 seconds.

Alberta middle-distance runner Eric Lutz collected his second gold medal of the Games in as many days. He closed the gap on competitors with less than a lap to go to take the men's 800 metres after winning Friday's 1,500.

A winning smile. 

Eric Lutz of team Alberta takes GOLD in the Canada Games 800m - his second of the week after also winning the 1500m.

This year's mid-distance King👑

Ontario thrower Trinity Tutti broke the Games discus record she set back in 2017 with a new mark of 54.26 metres en route to victory.

B.C. golfers completed a golden sweep Saturday. Cooper Humphreys took the men's individual title and Tina Jiang the women's.

They and teammates Lauren Kim and Ethan Posthumus combined for another victory in the mixed team event.

Leduc wins another gold with 200m victory

Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres.

A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds.

CANADA GAMES - LEDUC TRIPLES 🥇🥇🥇

Audrey Leduc of Team Québec wins the 200m in 23.70: a personal best and her THIRD gold medal of the meet. 

"It was the best scenario, to win three medals…now it's accomplished."

Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region.

The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace Konrad of Alberta by .15 seconds Saturday. Leduc's Quebec teammate Audrey Jackson crossed the line in 23.94 for bronze.

Leduc also finished fifth in Saturday's women's long jump dominated by Ontario's Trinity Shadd-Ceres with a record-breaking leap of 6.40 metres.

Ontario dominated rowing Saturday by winning all but one of the day's seven finals. The host province continued to top the medals table.

The 16-day, multi-sport event featuring teams from all provinces and territories concludes Sunday with more events before the evening's closing ceremonies.