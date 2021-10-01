Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
2021 Skate Ontario Sectional Series September Hub Event on CBC: DAY 3 | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Live
2021 Skate Ontario Sectional Series September Hub Event on CBC: DAY 3
Ontario's best figure skaters take to the ice for the 2021 Skate Ontario Sectional Series September Hub Event.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 8:30 AM ET | Last Updated: September 27
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now