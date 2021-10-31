Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
2021 Skate Canada International on CBC: Women's Free Program | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Live
2021 Skate Canada International on CBC: Women's Free Program
Canada's best figure skaters return to the ice in Vancouver at the Skate Canada International. Women's Free Program is featured.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 10:30 PM ET | Last Updated: October 25
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now