Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
2021 OUA Panda Game on CBC: Ottawa Gee-Gees vs Carleton Ravens | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Live
2021 OUA Panda Game on CBC: Ottawa Gee-Gees vs Carleton Ravens
After a nearly two year hiatus, the Ottawa Gee-Gees take on the Carleton Ravens for this classic gridiron rivalry.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 02, 2021 12:00 PM ET | Last Updated: September 29
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now