Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
2021 Canadian National Squash Championships on CBC: Junior U19 Semifinals | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Live
2021 Canadian National Squash Championships on CBC: Junior U19 Semifinals
Watch as Canada's best squash players get back into the swing of things and take to the courts after being sidelined since March 2020.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 10:00 AM ET | Last Updated: October 18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now