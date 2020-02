Sports · Live

2020 Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic Games Qualifier on CBC: Switzerland vs Canada

Wheelchair rugby, affectionately nicknamed "murderball" is a fast paced intense sport that would make X-athletes say, "Dude!" or whatever they say these days. There are two berths left for the 2020 Paraylmpics and Team Canada is determined to get one of them. Their first victim on their road to glory: Switzerland. Live from Richmond, BC.

