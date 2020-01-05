Skip to Main Content
2020 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup on CBC - Lead Finals
Sports·Live

2020 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup on CBC - Lead Finals

The lead finals of the UIAA Ice Climbing Championships from ChangChun City, China.
The lead finals of the UIAA Ice Climbing Championships from ChangChun City, China. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports