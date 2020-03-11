Watch the 2020 U Sports Women's Hockey Championship
Watch live action from the 2020 U Sports Women's Hockey Championship in Charlottetown.
Live coverage from Charlottetown begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 U Sports Women's Hockey Championship in Charlottetown.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with the quarter-final between Mount Royal and Toronto, followed by the 6 p.m. matchup between Montreal and St. FX.
Friday's quarter-final matchups begin at 1 p.m. ET with York vs. McGill, followed by a 6 p.m. ET game between UPEI and Alberta.
Consolation semifinals begin on Saturday with matches at 9 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET, while semifinals begin with games at 3 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.
Sunday's action begins at 10 .m. ET with the fifth-place game, followed by the bronze-medal match at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The gold-medal game is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.
