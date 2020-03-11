Watch the 2020 U Sports Men's Hockey Championship

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 U Sports Men's Hockey Championship in Halifax.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with the quarter-final match between Western and Saskatchewan,

Thursday's action resumes at 6 p.m. ET with the 1 quarter-final match between Saint Mary's and Guelph.

Return on Friday at 1 p.m. ET for UBC vs. UNB, followed by Acadia vs Ottawa at 6 p.m. ET.

The semifinals begin on Saturday, with games at 3 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.

The bronze-medal game is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and the gold-medal match is set for 6 p.m. ET.