Watch the 2020 U Sports Men's Hockey Championship
Watch live action from the 2020 U Sports Men's Hockey Championship in Halifax.
Live coverage from Halifax begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 U Sports Men's Hockey Championship in Halifax.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with the quarter-final match between Western and Saskatchewan,
Thursday's action resumes at 6 p.m. ET with the 1 quarter-final match between Saint Mary's and Guelph.
Return on Friday at 1 p.m. ET for UBC vs. UNB, followed by Acadia vs Ottawa at 6 p.m. ET.
The semifinals begin on Saturday, with games at 3 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.
The bronze-medal game is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and the gold-medal match is set for 6 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.