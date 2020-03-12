Western upsets Saskatchewan in U Sports men's hockey championship quarters
Tournament underway in Halifax
The seventh-seeded Western Mustangs upset the No. 2 Saskatchewan Huskies 3-2 in the opening quarterfinal at the U Sports men's hockey championship on Thursday.
Reed Morison, Cordell James and Stephen Desrocher scored for the Mustangs, who finished third in the Ontario conference to earn their University Cup berth.
Carson Stadnyk and Sam Ruopp scored for the Canada West champion Huskies, who were making their fifth consecutive appearance at the University Cup.
Mustangs goaltender Luke Peresinni made 26 saves for the win.
The Mustangs will face the winner of Thursday's evening quarterfinal between the No. 3 Guelph Gryphons and No. 6 Saint Mary's Huskies in semifinal action on Saturday.
Official statement on the 2020 Cavendish Farms University Cup. <a href="https://t.co/vKtUSrdWwL">pic.twitter.com/vKtUSrdWwL</a>—@USPORTSca
The No. 1 New Brunswick Varsity Reds face the No. 8 UBC Thunderbirds and the No. 4 Ottawa Gee-Gees face the No. 5 Acadia Axemen in quarterfinals on Thursday.
The final is Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.