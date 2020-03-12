Western upsets Saskatchewan in U Sports men's hockey championship quarters

The seventh-seeded Western Mustangs upset the No. 2 Saskatchewan Huskies 3-2 in the opening quarterfinal at the U Sports men's hockey championship on Thursday.

Reed Morison, Cordell James and Stephen Desrocher scored for the Mustangs, who finished third in the Ontario conference to earn their University Cup berth.

Carson Stadnyk and Sam Ruopp scored for the Canada West champion Huskies, who were making their fifth consecutive appearance at the University Cup.

Mustangs goaltender Luke Peresinni made 26 saves for the win.

The Mustangs will face the winner of Thursday's evening quarterfinal between the No. 3 Guelph Gryphons and No. 6 Saint Mary's Huskies in semifinal action on Saturday.

Official statement on the 2020 Cavendish Farms University Cup. <a href="https://t.co/vKtUSrdWwL">pic.twitter.com/vKtUSrdWwL</a> —@USPORTSca

The No. 1 New Brunswick Varsity Reds face the No. 8 UBC Thunderbirds and the No. 4 Ottawa Gee-Gees face the No. 5 Acadia Axemen in quarterfinals on Thursday.

The final is Sunday.