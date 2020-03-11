Watch the 2020 Canadian U Sports College Curling Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 U Sports Curling Championships in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET with the college women's match between the Sault Cougars and Douglas Royals.

The Concordia Thunder face the Lakeland Rustlers in college men's action at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by a college women's match between the Augustana Vikings and Fanshawe Falcons at 9:30 p.m. ET.



Coverage continues on Sunday with the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. ET and the finals at 3:30 p.m. ET.

