Skip to Main Content
2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifier on CBC: Day 3 - Afternoon Session
Sports·Live

2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifier on CBC: Day 3 - Afternoon Session

Day 3 of qualifications for Olympic wrestling from the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, ON.
Day 3 of qualifications for Olympic wrestling from the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports