2020 in sports: photos that defined an unforgettable year

As we ring in the New Year, more than just our view of sport has changed.
With the spread of the global pandemic, victory and loss have taken on new meaning in 2020.
As shutdowns took hold in March, the sports world - rocked by waves of cancellations and postponements - struggled to find its footing.
Locked in a cycle of stutters and halts, the lights may have flickered, but sport – so often considered a mirror to society – became so much more in an era of loss and turmoil.
It became a voice of conscience.
Here are some moments that helped define an unforgettable year.
Signs and portends at Aussie Open
The world mourns Kobe
Sinclair takes over international scoring chart
Mahomes becomes youngest QB with MVP trophy and a Super Bowl ring
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira breaks own world record
Fury re-takes heavyweight throne
Zamboni driver lives Hollywood moment
Ovi reaches 700
And then...everything stopped.
NBA goes dark and sports world follows
Wickenheiser speaks her truth
Olympics postponed
Canada's Laurent Duvernay-Tardif decides he's needed more off the field, than on it
NHL goes bubble
Reds refuses to be deterred as Liverpool wins first title in 30 years
Alphonso Davies scales soccer's heights
NBA players decide slogans aren't enough and walkout in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake
In night of solidarity, WNBA players pay homage and exit
Cyclist gets 9-month ban for crash that left rival in coma
California wildfires leave Giants' stadium resembling a horror scene
Djokovic's self-inflicted wounds lead to expulsion from U.S Open
Osaka shows how revealing masks can be
Tampa Bay becomes centre of sports verse
Nadal ties Federer's grand slam record
Lakers romp to record-tying 17th championship
Turner's return overshadows Dodgers victory celebration
Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling 7th F1 title
Fighting Irish fans encapsulate 2020 like no other
Adios Diego: soccer world says goodbye to global icon
Romain Grosjean escapes horrific F1 crash
Barrier breaker: Sarah Fuller becomes 1st woman to score in Power 5 football game