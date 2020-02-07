Skip to Main Content
2020 Capital Hoops Classic: USports Men's Basketball on CBC - Carleton Ravens vs Ottawa Gee-Gees
Sports·Live

2020 Capital Hoops Classic: USports Men's Basketball on CBC - Carleton Ravens vs Ottawa Gee-Gees

The Carleton Ravens and the Ottawa Gee-Gees men's teams renew their regional rivalry in the nation's capital.
The Carleton Ravens and the Ottawa Gee-Gees men's teams renew their regional rivalry in the nation's capital. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports