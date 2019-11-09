Skip to Main Content
2019 World Para Athletics Championships on CBC: Day Three Evening Session
Sports·Live

2019 World Para Athletics Championships on CBC: Day Three Evening Session

Day 3 evening session will feature the finals for javelin throw, shot put, long jump, 400m, discus throw, 200m. 400m, and 800m.
Day 3 evening session will feature the finals for javelin throw, shot put, long jump, 400m, discus throw, 200m. 400m, and 800m. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports