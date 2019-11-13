Skip to Main Content
2019 World Para Athletics Championships on CBC: Day Seven Morning Session
Sports·Live

2019 World Para Athletics Championships on CBC: Day Seven Morning Session

Day 7 morning session will feature the finals for discus throw, long jump, javelin throw, and shot put.
Day 7 morning session will feature the finals for discus throw, long jump, javelin throw, and shot put. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports