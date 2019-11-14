Skip to Main Content
2019 World Para Athletics Championships on CBC: Day Eight Evening Session
Sports·Live

Day 8 evening session will feature the finals for shot put, long jump, high jump, 200m, discus throw, 1500m, 100m, the 5000m and the 4x100 relay.
