Skip to Main Content
2019 World Aquatics Championships: Water polo - Canada vs. South Korea
Sports·Video

2019 World Aquatics Championships: Water polo - Canada vs. South Korea

Watch coverage of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships Gwangju, South Korea.
Watch coverage of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships Gwangju, South Korea. 1:08:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports