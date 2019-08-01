Skip to Main Content
2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival - Horse Racing on CBC: DAY 3
Sports·Live

2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival - Horse Racing on CBC: DAY 3

Watch day 3 of the Qatar Goodwood Festival from Sussex, GB.
Watch day 3 of the Qatar Goodwood Festival from Sussex, GB. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports