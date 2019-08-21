Skip to Main Content
2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships on CBC: Afternoon Session - DAY 2
Sports·Live

2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships on CBC: Afternoon Session - DAY 2

Day 2 of the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will feature some of the world's best up and coming swimmers.
Day 2 of the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will feature some of the world's best up and coming swimmers. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports