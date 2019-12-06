Skip to Main Content
2019 Canadian Wrestling Trials on CBC: Freestyle Preliminary Round / Women's Wrestling Preliminary Round
Sports·Live

2019 Canadian Wrestling Trials on CBC: Freestyle Preliminary Round / Women's Wrestling Preliminary Round

Watch Freestyle and Women's Preliminary action at The Canadian Wrestling Trials from Niagara Falls, Canada.
Watch Freestyle and Women's Preliminary action at The Canadian Wrestling Trials from Niagara Falls, Canada. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports