Skip to Main Content
2019 Canadian Winter National Diving Championships on CBC: Women's 3M Semifinals
Sports·Live

2019 Canadian Winter National Diving Championships on CBC: Women's 3M Semifinals

The fourth and final day of diving will feature Women's 3M Semifinals from Saskatoon, SK.
The fourth and final day of diving will feature Women's 3M Semifinals from Saskatoon, SK. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports