Skip to Main Content
2019 Canadian Winter National Diving Championships on CBC: Men's & Women's 3M Synchro Finals
Sports·Live

2019 Canadian Winter National Diving Championships on CBC: Men's & Women's 3M Synchro Finals

The third day of diving will feature Men's and Women's 3m Synchro finals from Saskatoon, SK.
The third day of diving will feature Men's and Women's 3m Synchro finals from Saskatoon, SK. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports