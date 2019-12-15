Skip to Main Content
2019 Canadian Winter National Diving Championships on CBC: Men's 10M Semifinals
Sports·Live

2019 Canadian Winter National Diving Championships on CBC: Men's 10M Semifinals

The fourth and final day of diving will feature Men's 10M Semifinals from Saskatoon, SK.
The fourth and final day of diving will feature Men's 10M Semifinals from Saskatoon, SK. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports