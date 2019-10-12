Skip to Main Content
2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Individual Apparatus Finals DAY 1
Sports·Live

2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Individual Apparatus Finals DAY 1

The first day of the Individual Apparatus Finals is showcased on today's stream of the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from Stuttgart, Germany.
The first day of the Individual Apparatus Finals is showcased on today's stream of the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from Stuttgart, Germany. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports