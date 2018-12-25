Skip to Main Content
Tiger's title, March Madness highlight biggest surprises of 2018

From No. 16 UMBC's shocking victory over top-seeded Virginia in March Madness to Tiger Woods' first PGA tour win in years, 2018 was a year full of surprises and comebacks.

UMBC became 1st No. 16 seed ever to win a game in college basketball tournament

The Associated Press ·
UMBC players celebrate a teammate's basket during the second half against Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in March. (Gerry Broome/The Associated Press)

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County had no chance. Not against mighty Virginia, certainly not against history.

No 16th seed had ever beaten a No. 1 in NCAA Tournament history, the lopsided ledger climbing to 135-0 through the opening weekend of 2018.

The Retrievers also had the daunting task of facing the bracket's No. 1 overall seed, the Final Four-favorite Cavaliers who romped through the nation's toughest conference with just one loss.

History was made in Charlotte, North Carolina, that March night.

Playing with poise while dismantling the nation's best defense, the commuter school known more for its chess prowess than hoops made all the right moves and busted brackets across the country by pulling off one of the most stunning upsets in sports history: No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54.

By joining the likes of underdogs Buster Douglass, Joe Namath and the Miracle on Ice hockey team, the Retrievers were easily the biggest surprise of the 2018 sports year.

"These are the moments that you dream of," UMBC's Jairus Lyles said.

UMBC went on to lose in the second round to Kansas State, but set the bar for all future No. 16 NCAA Tournament seeds.

No longer is beating a No. 1 in the first round an impossible dream. The Retrievers paved the way.

A few more of the biggest sports surprises in 2018:

Tiger roars back

Tiger Woods had been showing signs of returning to form from a series of back surgeries, coming oh-so-close to winning on the PGA Tour.

A long-awaited victory was all that was missing in his comeback.

It came at an unlikely place: the Tour Championship, the biggest tournament outside the majors.

Playing like the Tiger of old, not old Tiger, Woods shot his way into a first-round lead at East Lake and stayed in contention all weekend. By the time the approach was hit from the 18th fairway, Woods strode up toward the green like a conquering hero, a mass of fans following him step for step.

His career seemingly derailed by debilitating injuries and a series of personal pitfalls, Woods had become a winner again, 1,876 days since he last hoisted a trophy. A huge boon to Woods and maybe an even bigger one for golf.

Golden in Vegas

Most expansion teams need a year or two — at least — to find their footing in the NHL.

Vegas started quickly, winning eight of its first nine and kept rolling — all the way into the Stanley Cup Final in the most successful expansion season in modern sports history.
Sports Business News' Howard Bloom on Vegas making Stanley Cup final. 5:28

The Golden Knights also helped heal a city scarred by a mass shooting before the season started and invigorated a fan base that had been waiting for a professional team of its own.

Canada loses Olympic hockey semi to...Germany?

Canada was the favourite to win hockey gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, even without NHL players for the first time since 1994. The Canadians were the two-time reigning Olympic champions and still had a plethora of talent on their roster.

Canada reached the semifinals and faced Germany, a heavy underdog even after beating Sweden in the quarterfinals.

The Germans jumped to leads of 3-0 and 4-1, then held off a big Canadian push to earn an unexpected spot in the finals against Russia. Canada was out and Germany was on its way to a silver medal.

String of soccer upsets

France won its second World Cup by beating Croatia 4-2. Not much of a surprise, but the tournament had a few shocking moments before it reached the final.

In the group stage, star Lionel Messi missed a penalty kick and plucky Iceland held two-time champion Argentina to 1-1 draw at World Cup.
Defending champion Germany needed a big rally to beat Sweden to avoid getting knocked out of the World Cup, only to lose 2-0 to South Korea.
France beat Croatia 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup final for their second World Cup championship. 2:03

Russia also pulled off a stunner by knocking out Spain in a shootout 4-3.

The string of upsets made the 2018 World Cup one of the best.

Philly special

When MVP candidate Carson Wentz went down, so seemingly did the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl chances.

A quarterback who once considered quitting the game, Foles led the Eagles on one of the most improbable runs to the Super Bowl after Wentz injured his knee in December.

Foles caught a touchdown pass in a play nicknamed the Philly Special and led Philadelphia on a gutty late drive, earning MVP honors as the Eagles won their first NFL championship since 1960.

