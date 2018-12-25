Tiger's title, March Madness highlight biggest surprises of 2018
UMBC became 1st No. 16 seed ever to win a game in college basketball tournament
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County had no chance. Not against mighty Virginia, certainly not against history.
No 16th seed had ever beaten a No. 1 in NCAA Tournament history, the lopsided ledger climbing to 135-0 through the opening weekend of 2018.
History was made in Charlotte, North Carolina, that March night.
Playing with poise while dismantling the nation's best defense, the commuter school known more for its chess prowess than hoops made all the right moves and busted brackets across the country by pulling off one of the most stunning upsets in sports history: No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54.
By joining the likes of underdogs Buster Douglass, Joe Namath and the Miracle on Ice hockey team, the Retrievers were easily the biggest surprise of the 2018 sports year.
"These are the moments that you dream of," UMBC's Jairus Lyles said.
UMBC went on to lose in the second round to Kansas State, but set the bar for all future No. 16 NCAA Tournament seeds.
No longer is beating a No. 1 in the first round an impossible dream. The Retrievers paved the way.
A few more of the biggest sports surprises in 2018:
Tiger roars back
Tiger Woods had been showing signs of returning to form from a series of back surgeries, coming oh-so-close to winning on the PGA Tour.
A long-awaited victory was all that was missing in his comeback.
Playing like the Tiger of old, not old Tiger, Woods shot his way into a first-round lead at East Lake and stayed in contention all weekend. By the time the approach was hit from the 18th fairway, Woods strode up toward the green like a conquering hero, a mass of fans following him step for step.
His career seemingly derailed by debilitating injuries and a series of personal pitfalls, Woods had become a winner again, 1,876 days since he last hoisted a trophy. A huge boon to Woods and maybe an even bigger one for golf.
Golden in Vegas
Most expansion teams need a year or two — at least — to find their footing in the NHL.
The Golden Knights also helped heal a city scarred by a mass shooting before the season started and invigorated a fan base that had been waiting for a professional team of its own.
Canada loses Olympic hockey semi to...Germany?
Canada reached the semifinals and faced Germany, a heavy underdog even after beating Sweden in the quarterfinals.
The Germans jumped to leads of 3-0 and 4-1, then held off a big Canadian push to earn an unexpected spot in the finals against Russia. Canada was out and Germany was on its way to a silver medal.
String of soccer upsets
France won its second World Cup by beating Croatia 4-2. Not much of a surprise, but the tournament had a few shocking moments before it reached the final.
Russia also pulled off a stunner by knocking out Spain in a shootout 4-3.
The string of upsets made the 2018 World Cup one of the best.
Philly special
When MVP candidate Carson Wentz went down, so seemingly did the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl chances.
A quarterback who once considered quitting the game, Foles led the Eagles on one of the most improbable runs to the Super Bowl after Wentz injured his knee in December.
Foles caught a touchdown pass in a play nicknamed the Philly Special and led Philadelphia on a gutty late drive, earning MVP honors as the Eagles won their first NFL championship since 1960.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.