How Familia Torres is evolving its business for the future of wine
Familia Torres, is taking action to reduce its environmental impact through Torres & Earth.
One of Spain's leading producers of high-end wines, Familia Torres, is taking more action to reduce its environmental impact through its program Torres & Earth. The company is continuing its sustainability program Torres & Earth, aiming to reach a minimum of 60% of carbon emissions reduction by 2030 and becoming a Net Zero winery by 2040.
Being producers of wine, and connected intimately to the earth, climate change has left winemakers on high alert. With rising temperatures many agricultural products – if water is available - will continue to be cultivated without any big noticeable difference to the consumer, while in the case of wine, quality and/or the quantity will be affected.
Therefore, the Catalonia-based vintner, whose operations extend to other parts of Spain as well as to Chile and California, started in 2008 with its sustainability program Torres & Earth, to mitigate (by reducing its carbon footprint), to adapt to climate change and to encourage fellow wineries or suppliers to also implement or accelerate sustainability programs. "Ecology was always part of our philosophy" says Miguel A. Torres, 4th generation and President of Familia Torres. "But when I saw Al Gore's movie 'An Inconvenient Truth' in 2007, I realised that we were not doing enough as a winery and that we had to accelerate. Moreover, we live from the earth, and we are also a family-owned company of more than 150 years old and 5 generations. So, this combination leads us – and still does - to care for our land and resources — not just for this generation, but also for future generations".
An ambitious target was established, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% per bottle between 2008 and 2020 in all its scopes (from the vineyard to the consumer), a target that was achieved a year ahead of schedule, achieving a 34 percent reduction in emissions in 2019 (certified by Lloyd's). The main drivers of the CO2 reduction came through bottle weight reduction (the weight of 3 out of every 4 bottles was reduced), the use of a biomass boiler and solar photovoltaic panels (more than 30% of Torres' electrical needs are now covered by green energy). The adaptation measures included viticulture techniques to delay grape ripening, planting high-altitude vineyards (for example in the Pre-Pyrenees) and the ancestral-varieties-recovery-project, showing that some of these varieties could be the future solution because of their late ripening and resistance to heat and drought. Torres is now continuing its sustainability program, aiming to reach a minimum of 60% of carbon emissions reduction by 2030 and becoming a Net Zero winery by 2040.
Leading by example
Familia Torres also urges other wineries to take more action and therefore co-founded together with Jackson Family Wines IWCA (International Wineries for Climate Action), a working group with a mission to take collective action to decarbonize the global wine industry. IWCA now has 30 winery members, but more are needed.
"With Earth Day approaching on April 22nd, I believe we must all drastically reduce our emissions, and this requires the involvement of everyone" says Miguel A. Torres. "Also, as final consumers we can make changes in our lifestyle, however small they may seem, we can all contribute by for example, use less air conditioning / heating, switch to LED bulbs or vary our diet (the more vegetarian the better ...; all things that everyone can start today. And then the next level could be to switch to an electric car and install PV's (PhotoVoltaic solar panels), etc. So, please don't get used to climate change; together we can manage to put a stop to this madness which makes our earth almost uninhabitable at the end of this century."
The other day, Familia Torres was voted again (for the 6th time in twelve editions) 'The World's Most Admired Wine Brand' by professionals of the wine sector, according to the ranking published by Drinks International. According to its Editor Shay Waterworth, the aspects most mentioned by participants in the survey when voting for Familia Torres were "the winery's focus on quality and excellence across a variety of labels and regions, the way the winery combines tradition and innovation and its pronounced environmental commitment". And he added: "The consistent success of Familia Torres demonstrates their popularity within the wine trade. Not only do they produce world class wines, the company is also leading the charge on the sustainability front which sets a wonderful example to producers all over the world."
This is paid content produced on behalf of Phildan Vin Torres. This is not CBC journalistic content. To learn more about Advertising and Paid Content on CBC click here.