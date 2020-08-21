A better way to manage risk: Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders
On May 1, 2020, within 30 minutes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeting the company's stock price was too high, shares fell 12% [1]. On March 16, 2020, after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index lost 2,997.10 points, plummeting 12.93% in just one session--worse than Black Monday 1929, when it lost 12.82%.[2]
If there's one thing 2020 has shown investors, it's that nothing is predictable. Statistical models used for years to anticipate where individual stocks, sectors, markets and economies are heading seem to be no match for today's hyper volatile environment where flash crashes and unexpected market movements can happen at any time, triggered by anything from economic, pandemic and political news to celebrity tweets.
This new normal makes managing risk more important--and more difficult--than ever, especially for active investors who want to trade stocks and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) long-term. CMC Markets Canada, a registered broker of CFDs and foreign exchange, launched Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders (GSLOs) to help investors protect their positions--a first in the Canadian market.
"If you want to have longevity in trading and be successful, you have to have a risk management strategy in place," says Michael Yeung, Head of CMC Canada. "GSLOs and regular stop-loss orders are tools that will help you manage risk and take a more disciplined approach to trading instead of waiting for the stock to go where you want it to and risk significant losses when it doesn't."
Consider this: Even the best traders in the world are not 100% profitable with all their trades. Typically, about one in three trades are profitable. "The reason these traders are successful is because they make more money on their profitable trades than they lose on their losing trades," says Yeung. "They're able to do this because they use risk management tools such as stop-loss orders to limit losses."
How traditional stop-loss orders work
The investor issues a stop-loss order to the broker to execute a trade when a stock falls to a predetermined stop price. So, for example, if you have a long position on a stock--meaning you expect the price will go up--you can put a stop-loss order on it at a price below its current price. If the price hits that set price, the trade is triggered, protecting you from further losses if the price drops even lower.
A quick word on gapping and slippage
Even with a stop-loss order in place, there is the risk the market might gap and the order would not be triggered. For example, many publicly traded companies make earnings announcements after the markets close. If the announcement is particularly positive, the price might gap up overnight meaning it opens at a higher price than it closed at the previous day. Conversely, if the news is bad, the stock might gap down, or open at less than the previous day's close. Since the announcement is made after trading hours, the stop loss does not take effect. "Gapping can also happen in periods of high volatility during trading sessions--just as with flash crashes or surges," says Yeung. "When the market moves so quickly it shoots past stop-loss orders. This is called slippage--the difference between the expected price and the executed price of a trade."
Why Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders can be a safer way to trade
While all brokers in Canada offer stop loss orders, only CMC Markets provides GSLOs. They work just like regular stop loss orders except that, for a premium charge, they guarantee to close out trades at the price specified, regardless of market volatility or gapping. If the GSLO is not executed, the premium is refunded. "It's almost like insurance but you only pay for it if you use it," says Yeung. "With all the uncertainty today's investors face, GSLOs provide a measure of security they never had before."
