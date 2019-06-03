Airing Thursday, July 18

When a young woman goes into a bathroom stall to change she is interrupted by a friendly stranger who insists she has gone into the men's bathroom by mistake. What begins as an innocent conversation quickly escalates, as she feels increasingly threatened by the unseen man, until she is forced to take drastic measures to escape.

Winner, Narrative Shorts Grand Jury Prize, Slamdance Film Festival, 2019

Nominee, Golden Sheaf, Best Student Film, Yorkton Film Festival, 2019

Winner, Narrative Student Short Jury Award, Austin Film Festival, 2018

Official selection of the Calgary International Film Festival (World Premiere)

Official selection of the Vancouver International Film Festival

Official selection of the Austin Film Festival (US Premiere)

Official selection of the London Short Film Festival

Official selection of the Telefilm Canada's Not Short on Talent at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival

Official selection of the Kingston Canadian Film Festival

Official selection of the Canadian Film Fest

Official selection of the Florida Film Festival

Official selection of REGARD - Festival international du court métrage au Saguenay

Official selection of the Athens International Film and Video Festival

Official selection of the Montclair Film Festival

Official selection of the Ashland Independent Film Festival

Official selection of the Fastnet Fim Festival

Official selection of the Moscow International Film Festival

Written by: Josh Boles

Directed by: Madeleine Sims-Fewer & Dusty Mancinelli