Airing Thursday, December 20

The Mountain of SGaana spins a magical tale of a young man who is stolen away to the spirit world, and the young woman who rescues him. Will the lovers manage to escape the undersea Mountain of SGaana, or will they, too, become part of the Haida spirit world forever? Haida filmmaker Christopher Auchter's dream-like gem brilliantly entwines traditional animation with formal elements of Haida art, which are brought to life by a rich, evocative palette and stylized effects.

Winner, Best Animated Film or Series Award (Young Audiences - Ages 6-12), Ottawa International Animation Festival, 2017

Official Selection of ImagineNATIVE, 2017

Official Selection of the Vancouver International Film Festival, 2017

Official Selection of the California's American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival, 2017

Official Selection of the TIFF Kids International Film Festival, 2018

Winner, Indigenous Award, Yorkton Film Festival, 2018

Written by: Christopher Auchter and Annie Reid

Directed by: Christopher Auchter