Airing Thursday, August 27

2022. Quebec sees an unprecedented influx of illegal migrants entering the country by hiking through the wilderness that borders the United States. Radical groups are gaining supporters as citizens grow dissatisfied with their government's mishandling of the crisis. Six years old Alex is oblivious to the world changing around him. The mysterious patrols his father leads with his right-wing militia are just more opportunities to go play hide and seek out in the woods. That morning, though, it all came into focus.

Written and Directed by: Pier-Philippe Chevigny

