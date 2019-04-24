Airing Thursday, June 6

When 12-year old Logan's sibling comes home from university, he is confronted with a big change - his brother Isaac is in the process of becoming Amy. Each family member reacts differently: Jane thinks it's cool she has a new sister; Mom is forced to confront a reality she's been avoiding. But this story is Logan's – chronicling his difficulty accepting the transition, and dealing with the atypical grief of 'losing' his older brother.

Official Selection of the Palm Springs International Shortfest, 2018

Winner, Special Jury Prize - Best Performance - Percy Hynes White, Sidewalk Film Festival, 2018

Official Selection of Film Fest Petaluma, 2018

Official Selection of the Shanghai Pride Film Festival, 2019

Nominee, Celebration of Courage Award, Kansas City LGBT Film Festival, 2018

Official Selection of the Victoria Film Festival, 2018

Official Selection of the Toronto Independent Film Festival, 2018

Official Selection of the Canada Independent Film Festival, 2019

Written and Directed by: J. Adam Brown