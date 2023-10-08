Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk was 22 years old in 1953 when Catholic missionaries in Nunavik, the Inuit homeland in what is now northern Quebec, came to her asking for help in learning her native language.
Nappaaluk started by writing down sentences in Inuktitut syllabics, using as many words as she could find. She eventually let her mind wander and started inventing characters, imagining the life of an independent young woman named Sanaaq.
Nappaaluk ended up working on the story for more than 20 years, while also raising seven children, working as a teacher and spending summers in the family’s hunting camp.
The writing was interrupted by two trips south to receive treatment for tuberculosis — the first a five-year stint, the second for six months — during the TB epidemic of the 1950s and ‘60s. When Nappaaluk returned to Nunavik, it was rapidly changing, as southern business interests, agents for the federal government and missionaries reshaped life in the North. She worked her impressions of these changes into the story.
The result was Sanaaq, the first novel written in Inuktitut syllabics in Canada. It was published in Inuktitut in 1984 and has since been translated into both French and English. It is considered a classic of Inuit literature.
“To me, she’s introduced us to the entire world, with all the beauty she’s written in this book,” said Norma Dunning, a University of Alberta professor and author of the award-winning short story collection Tainna: The Unseen Ones.
“She had this presence and mind … she was a thinker,” said Lisa Koperqualuk, president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada, who got to know Nappaaluk while working as a translator and later wrote about her contribution to creating justice committees in the North.
“I think she never sat still. She didn’t wait for things to come to her. That’s how I imagine her today.”
Nappaaluk, who died in 2007, helped develop the Inuktitut language curriculum in Nunavik and wrote more than 20 books — most of them designed to teach Inuktitut to children.
Although Sanaaq became a well-regarded novel, Nappaaluk had a deeper mission in mind, says her youngest daughter.
“She said, ‘We’re going to lose our language if we [don’t do] something,’” said Qiallak Nappaaluk. “So she started writing.”
Early life
Qiallak Nappaaluk, who is now the mayor of Kangirsujuaq, Que., said her mother was a vivid storyteller on and off the page. Every night, she would listen to her parents recount Inuit legends and family lore. One of the stories she often heard was about her maternal grandmother — Mitiarjuk Napaaluk’s mother, Ikiarialik.
When Ikiarialik was just a little girl, out on the land with her parents and two brothers, the family started to starve. Their dogs began to die.
“The father was saying to his wife, ‘Leave that girl. She’s not going to be a hunter. Just take the two boys and leave that girl. We’re not going to survive,’” said Qiallak Nappaaluk, 56, recalling the story.
Just before they left their daughter behind, the family was rescued by people from Kangirsujuaq, a village on the northern tip of Nunavik. When Ikiarialik grew up, she gave birth to two children, both daughters. Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk was the eldest.
Qiallak Nappaaluk said Mitiarjuk was profoundly affected by the story of her mother’s near-death experience, and grew up to be independent and outspoken. She also learned to hunt, and took on duties that were typically carried out by men.
“Among Inuit, when a girl is alone and the oldest of a group of siblings, she can be asked to be a helper to her father, who goes out on months-long expeditions searching for seals or caribou, out on the land during winter,” said Koperqualuk.
Nappaaluk “grew to learn about that side of being an Inuk, which was male, with specific abilities and skills to be out there on the land. I think that’s probably what, in her own upbringing, helped her to maintain that equality.”
Language lessons
By the time Nappaaluk was in her early 20s, she was known throughout the community for her skill as a hunter, her knowledge of the land and her creativity. That caught the attention of Catholic missionaries, who were trying to learn Inuktitut to aid them in their preaching and conversion efforts.
Nappaaluk’s first involvement with written text was helping translate the Catholic prayer book into Inuktitut. Qiallak Nappaaluk said her mother was a devout believer, and on Sunday mornings, the family would attend church and sing the hymns her mother had helped translate.
Nappaaluk began writing Sanaaq in 1953, but it was in 1961, after her first stay in the hospital for tuberculosis, that she met French anthropologist Bernard Saladin D’Anglure, who encouraged her to continue the project. He worked with her to publish the novel, and later translated it into French.
Nelly Duvicq, a teacher in Ivujivik, Que., and a scholar of Inuit literature, says that although Sanaaq originated as a request from outsiders, Nappaaluk took control of how the story of Inuit was told.
“There’s a saying that Inuit have been the community that has been written about the most by outsiders,” Duvicq said. The difference with Sanaaq is that “the point of view is Inuit.”
Listen to Qiallak Nappaaluk sing hymns in Inuktitut:
The novel is centered on the life of Sanaaq, an outspoken and loving young mother.
“The way I see it, that’s my mother. It’s her life,” said Qiallak Nappaaluk, who said she recognizes herself in the character of Qumaq, Sanaaq’s daughter.
Bringing to light ‘traditional ways of operating in the world’
The novel opens with Sanaaq alone, out on the land, gathering dwarf birch for mats. While the book is a work of fiction, Qiallak Nappaaluk said the action is “from Inuit culture” and contains important knowledge people in the North need to survive.
“Some of [the stories are] about the weather … she has to teach us how to read the clouds,” said Nappaaluk.
Another chapter shows the characters gathering mussels in winter — an important if risky practice in her home community. In the winter, the tides near Kangirsujuaq recede so far that you can walk under a shelf of ice to pick mussels off the rocks.
“She really brings to light … traditional ways of operating in the world, whether it’s through language or through hunting,” said Norma Dunning.
According to D’Anglure, the novel is remarkable for its form. The book’s 48 episodes follow the rhythms of everyday life and the changing seasons, and don’t follow the linear structure of many Western novels.
In an introduction to the 2014 English translation of Sanaaq, D’Anglure wrote, “At 22 years of age, Mitiarjuk reinvented the novel, even though she had never read one.”
Minnie Akparook, who grew up in Nunavik and now lives in Stratford, Ont., read Sanaaq for the first time this year, at age 71. She has since gone through it several times.
“The more times I read it, the more I see in it,” she said.
Akparook was particularly struck by Sanaaq’s independence and confidence. “I wished that I could have lived seeing what she saw and experienced. They were living by their own means, by their own wits,” she said.
Many of the novel’s early scenes reminded Akparook of her childhood in Great Whale River, or Kuujjuarapik, an Inuit and Cree community in southern Nunavik. The novel also helped her see the massive changes her parents lived through in a new light.
“I realize now that my parents lived in an era where there was no contact with white people. In Sanaaq, she talks about how [white settlers] arrived, and about how scared [the Inuit] were. It made me compare the three lives: my mother’s, hers and mine,” she said.
“I didn’t realize my parents were living through massive, irreversible change. And now looking back at it and reading about it … I’m 71, just now realizing what really happened.”
The arrival of the qallunaat
At the beginning of Sanaaq, there are passing references to tobacco and matches left by qallunaat, or non-Inuit southerners.
Sanaaq lives in an Inuit world, shaped by Inuit values and desires. But as the novel progresses, the qallunaat become a major force in Sanaaq’s life, and her community begins to radically change.
The story unfolds against the backdrop of the rapid 20th-century colonization that reshaped Nunavik. The French fur company Révillon Frères opened a trading post in Kangiqsujuaq in 1910, and the Hudson’s Bay Company opened its own four years later. In 1936, when Nappaaluk was a child, a Catholic mission was established in the community.
The colonization of Nunavik intensified after the Second World War, as Cold War tensions worsened. In 1954, for example, the Canadian and U.S. governments began building the Distant Early Warning Line to detect Soviet bombers in the Arctic. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, the Quebec government launched plans for hydro, mining and forestry projects in the North.
The novel shows how Sanaaq and her community navigated these phases of colonization.
“[Nappaaluk] brings us through the time when colonization came on strong and fierce. And for Inuit, we were colonized later and faster” than Indigenous communities in southern Canada, said Dunning.
People begin to leave the community for work, and move from igloos to houses. Agents for the federal government arrived. Eventually Sanaaq has to go south to the hospital and leave her young children behind.
At the end of the novel, Sanaaq returns to her community. Like many characters in the novel, she has converted to Catholicism. Nappaaluk depicts Catholicism and Inuit cosmology existing side by side.
“I think that’s a big part of her message,” said Dunning. “You can have all of this other life going on around you, but always remember your traditional ways.”
Teaching the next generation
Nappaaluk wrote more than 20 other books, most of which have never been translated or published in the south. They were written while she was working as a teacher and helping develop the Inuktitut curriculum for the Kativik School Board, which operates across Nunavik.
“When the school system started in Nunavik, she noticed that they didn’t teach Inuktitut language and culture. To let her knowledge pass down to the children, she was willing to start working at the school,” said Qiallak Nappaaluk, who worked as a teacher herself for 36 years.
She often worked in the same school as her mother. At the end of the day, they would talk about how class had gone and what their students needed. Elders from across Nunavik also weighed in on what they thought the next generations should learn.
With their guidance, Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk covered topics like Inuktitut names for months of the year, the weather, how the high and low tides affect animals, how to build an igloo and more. She also created drawings to help students learn everything from Inuit legends to the Inuktitut names for different kinds of seals to how to tell if a dead animal on the shore is safe to eat.
Some of Nappaaluk’s drawings were designed to preserve and pass on vocabulary that was in danger of disappearing, said Qiallak Nappaaluk, pointing to a drawing her mother made of a dog team, with each position labeled in Inuktitut. A dog team would have been an unfamiliar sight for many of Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk’s students, who grew up in an era when that tradition was disappearing.
“When she’s teaching, she wants to make sure we understand how it used to be,” Qiallak Nappaaluk said.
Today, amid a dog-racing resurgence in Nunavik, some of those words may make their way off the page and back into everyday life.
Lessons in leadership
As mayor of Kangiqsujuaq and a life-long educator, Qiallak Nappaaluk continues to draw on her mother’s lessons. She said she taught her leadership means listening to other people before making decisions, and always looking out for those who need help.
“I adopted that for my decision-making as mayor … [and] to be a leader for the teachers,” she said.
She also says her mother was never afraid to speak her mind. In council meetings, when other women often stayed quiet, Mitairjuk Nappaaluk spoke up. And just like her mother, Qiallak learned to hunt as a young girl.
“I was used to seeing … if the man can do this, I could do it, too,” she said.
Although her mother died before she became mayor, Qiallak Nappaaluk thinks she wouldn’t have been surprised. In her lifetime, Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk was determined to pass the values of leadership on to the next generation.
Today, her mother’s books are more than an inspiration, they are a lifeline. After Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk died, Qiallak returned to her, searching for her voice.
“When I read it … it seems like my mother, she’s talking,” she said.
‘A beautiful gift’
Nappaaluk’s work is still taught in schools across Nunavik.
“I know that a lot of those students who became songwriters or writers themselves, they had her books in their hand,” said Nelly Duvicq.
Dunning said Nappaaluk’s trailblazing work made her own literary career possible.
“There’s a sense of, she did it for all of us. She opened up that pathway.”
In 2021, seven decades after Nappaaluk began writing Sanaaq, Dunning became the first Inuk woman to win the Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction, for her short story collection Tainna: The Unseen Ones.
Dunning describes Nappaaluk’s work as a “beautiful gift” to the Inuit world and to Canada.
“I’m glad that she wrote it, that she gave it to all of us for how many more generations [to come].”
