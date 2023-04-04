Lloyd Nelson worked as a commercial fisherman and was often away fishing, Guno said. His wife worked as a net mender and was often busy. With the parents both working, that left Guno to care for her younger brother. This early rearing forged a deep bond that lasted throughout Nelson’s life.

Nelson eventually fished with his father, and they’d spend days on the water together. He was close to his mother as well. His father died in 2012. His mother died a year later.

Nelson never overcame the sorrow of his parents’ deaths, Guno said. He consoled his grief with alcohol, and ended up homeless, wandering from Prince Rupert, Prince George and finally to Terrace, where he was generally sleeping.

Nelson had two serious relationships. He married his second wife, Margaret, and was close to her children from a previous relationship. The couple separated but he remained cordial with all of them. The couple talked about reconciling, but tragedy struck when Margaret fell ill and died in 2021.

“He really missed our parents. And then he’d nod: ‘I really miss Margaret,’” Guno said. “He told me all the time. He missed her. He missed her as much as he missed our parents.”

Nelson wasn’t alone while homeless. He found kinship with other homeless Indigenous people in Terrace. They were outcasts from neighbouring Indigenous communities: Tsimshian, Gitxsans, Nisga’a, Wet’suwet’en and others. They became their own family, Guno said.

“He was their street dad [because] he was so tall and so hefty and so loud you can’t pick on them.”

Pauline Fowler, 25, lives mostly in the ‘Ksan shelter in Terrace.

Speaking from the damp sidewalk on a rainy morning outside the shelter, she talked about herself and about Nelson.