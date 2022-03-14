The use of a forage crop like alfalfa infuses the soil with nitrogen, so it ends up needing less than half of the usual amount of fertilizer to remain healthy. Alfalfa also has deep taproots, which can improve soil drainage and suppresses weed growth, again resulting in fewer chemicals needed to maximize yields.

The focus at Glenlea is getting the most out of crops while trying to minimize the chemical inputs that modern industrial agriculture has come to rely on, such as fossil fuel-derived synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides.

Such practices will be key if we are to keep greenhouse gas emissions in check while feeding the world’s expanding population, which is expected to hit 10 billion by 2050 and increase the demand for food by 56 per cent.