At 53 years old, Dennis Bauer is in a tricky spot. He’s too young to retire, but old enough to worry about how he’ll be perceived as he prepares to re-enter the job market.

“It’s a great age to be looking for a job,” he said sarcastically. “You have experience, on one hand. At the same time, there’s no real long-term use for you, I guess.”

For the past 19 years, Bauer has worked at the Highvale coal mine, just south of Wabamun, Alta., taking pride in helping to keep the province’s lights on. But when the nearby TransAlta power plant burns its last piece of coal on Dec. 31, Bauer will be out of work.

Coal has been mined in this part of Alberta for more than 100 years, playing a key role in the local economy and identity. Tall smokestacks are a fixture on the horizon.

And while there’s plenty of coal left in the rolling fields around Lake Wabamun, that black rock will remain in the ground as the mine closes.