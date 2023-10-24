As It Happens 6:29 Keeping Saskatoon's zebras healthy and happy

When we think about a zebra's natural habitat, the savannahs of the African continent, for example, might typically come to mind.

But, recently a group of the animals has been calling Saskatchewan their home.

Conservation officers seized a dazzle of five adult plains zebras (equus quagga) from a rural location in June.

Nicholas Hazell has been charged with several wildlife offences, including importing, possessing and holding the zebras captive without required licences, and is scheduled to appear in Indian Head Provincial Court on Nov. 7.

Where the animals came from remains a mystery, as the province's Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety declined to comment further, saying the matter is before the courts.

Since then, the animals have been living at Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo, and operations manager Jeff Mitchell said that the animals' well-being is his priority.

"When the province contacted us and said, 'Hey, we have these zebras in the province,' us being the only accredited zoo in the province, we were very happy to step up and help out," Mitchell told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.

"We've done this in the past with a few other animals, but nothing quite as charismatic and dazzling as the zebras."

He told The Canadian Press the the zebras moved into three caribou habitats that include a heated and insulated barn. They also have access to a pond.

An ambitious build

The winter months in the prairies can be harsh, with temperatures dropping well below freezing. According to Mitchell, a zebra can only withstand temperatures as cold as -10 C, making it vital for the zoo to be able to expand its housing for these animals.

The zoo has ambitious plans to provide more comfortable living quarters for the zebras in the forthcoming winter months.

"Right now our barn is about 1,000 square feet, but we need to make that almost 1,900 square feet," Mitchell said.

"So we're adding a 30-by-30 addition onto our barn to give the animals enough area, plus the keepers enough area to be able to go in there and work with them safely and properly during the winter."

That's a lot of work with little time to spare before the cold sets in. Luckily for the zoo, the province last week committed $120,000 to provide care and maintenance for the animals.

"It's one thing for the province to take an animal in its possession, but it's really another thing for them to really step up and say, "Hey, we're going to do everything we possibly can to make sure that we're doing the best with these animals."

For Jeff and his colleagues, work has to begin immediately.

"We're really excited. We're working with local contractors already, working with the city, trying to get a permit," he said. "It's funny, being a city entity, going through the city to get a permit. But we have to go through all that red tape just like everybody else."

The 'Saskatchewan zebra diet'

Zebras are used to traversing vast plains, so spending a lot of their time indoors during winter will be a change.

Thankfully, this is not Mitchell's first time caring for these creatures.

"Zebras are very specialized in their care and the things that they need," he said. "Not very many people in Canada have that [specialization]. As a matter of fact, I've worked with zebras in the past, but I haven't worked with this particular species."

Keeping them together as long and as much as possibleis really important to them for their mental health. - Jeff Mitchell

The zoo also consults with experts to ensure the animals have as comfortable an experience as possible.

"We work with a nutritionist based out of Phoenix, Arizona, and, with our veterinarians, we have come up with our own specially formulated Saskatchewan zebra diet, if you will," Mitchell said.

"We had over three tons of it made and were able to be able to manipulate that diet to make sure that the vitamins, minerals, nutrition, protein, carbs, all those things are exactly in line with what the zebras will need."

Mitchell said that the zoo is focused on keeping the zebras together to replicate their experiences in the wild as closely as possible.

"Their mental and physical state is much better when they're in a herd, or at least with others of their type," he added. "Keeping them together as long and as much as possible is really important to them for their mental health, for their well-being, and for feeling safe and comfortable."

Despite the complications of housing zebras in the prairies, Mitchell says it's been a pleasure for the zoo's staff.

"The only thing I hope for is that these zebras continue to get the best care that they absolutely need and can get. We are more than happy to continue to work with the province and give them that care," he said.