Yellowstone Park feels the love after historic flooding

Tourists are once again flocking to famed Yellowstone National Park after flooding shut the iconic location down earlier this summer.

Crowds are returning to hike more than 1,600 kilometres worth of trails, catch a glimpse of the bison, elk and bears, and show their love for a location synonymous with outdoor adventure.

Ranger Rich Jehle points to a handwritten note on a bulletin board in the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center in Yellowstone National Park in northwest Wyoming. It's from a junior ranger who heard about the major flooding in the area in June and wanted to help.

A note from a junior ranger in Idaho offering to help the National Park Service after the flooding in Yellowstone National Park. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) "It made me cry. I think it made everybody who read it cry; it's just amazing," says Jehle. "That's what it's all about."

Both at home, in Canada, and around the world, our passion for parks has only grown during the pandemic. The CBC Radio special For the Love of Parks explores the effects our green spaces have on us and the effect we have on them.

This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a washed out road at North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. Gardiner, a town just north of the park, was isolated, with water covering the road north of the town and a mudslide blocking the road to the south. (Doug Kraus/National Park Service/The Associated Press) In the program we meet a Vancouver doctor who's prescribing time in nature, take a hike through Toronto's Rouge National Urban Park and examine the surge of support for Yellowstone National Park in the wake of major flooding.

It was June 12 when unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park.

"It was a flood event that nobody has ever seen in our lifetime certainly. It's been called a 500 year event," said Jehle, the West District Interpretive Ranger who's been working for the park service for 35 years.

Historic water levels caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines and other critical park infrastructure.

"I'd never seen anything like this. Where it rained that hard for that long without letting up." A reminder, he said, that ultimately mother nature is really in charge.

A house falls into the Yellowstone river due to flooding in Gardiner, Montana, U.S., June 13, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Angie Lilly/Reuters)

The torrential downpour forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 tourists, employees and residents near the park. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed.

But Jehle said the "outpouring of love and support" from across North America and around the world in the aftermath has been a powerful thing.

Emails, social media posts and $50 million in U.S. federal government funding to kick-start recovery efforts all send a clear message "that national parks and places like Yellowstone are worth preserving, and saving, and passing on."

Tourist on the boardwalk at the Fountain Paint Pots in the Lower Geyser Basin of Yellowstone National Park. (Submitted by Ian Scott) Today the north and northeast entrances remain closed but visitors can take the south and north loops of the park with more than 90 pre cent of roadways safe to travel while construction crews continue to work to repair the remaining damage.

"As we've managed to reopen the park and to see people come back here and enjoy it and love it, it's even more special," said Jehle.

The world's first national park

This was supposed to be Yellowstone's big year but for a different reason, the 150th anniversary celebrations of the world's first national park.

Established by a protection act signed on March 1, 1872, this 8,991 square kilometre space in the northwest corner of Wyoming, and extending into Montana and Idaho, is home to an abundance of wildlife and more than 10,000 hydrothermal features, 500 of which are geysers — or about half of all thought to exist on the planet.

Annual visitation to the park hovers around 4 million but people have spent time in the Yellowstone region for more than 11,000 years. There are currently 27 tribes or nations that have historic connections to the lands and resources including the Assiniboine, Crow and Sioux.

The park's name is derived from the Minnetaree, who called it Mi-tse-a-da-zi, or yellow rock river, most likely due to the yellowish formations of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

The Yellowstone River has carved down more than 300 metres to create the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Between this rich history and natural attractions, Elizabeth Halpenny isn't surprised people "want to help the park recover somehow."

The University of Alberta professor studies tourism, marketing, environmental psychology and protected-areas management.

"We have this long relationship with our parks. When they experience extreme damage, maybe it's a wildfire, maybe it's a flood, people do have a strong outpouring of emotion," Halpenny said.

In reviewing the flooding and subsequent recovery efforts there are lessons other parks can takeaway.

"They did a tremendous job of getting people out of the right places at the right times, responding very quickly to a highly unanticipated weather event," said Halpenny.