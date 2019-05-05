Whit Stillman on Jane Austen's diabolical, amoral and utterly charming Lady Susan

Writer and director Whit Stillman is best known for his witty comedies of manners, which often explore the anxieties of bourgeois American 20-somethings, such as Metropolitan (1990), Barcelona (1994) and The Last Days of Disco (1998).

His latest film, Love & Friendship, is the first adaptation of Jane Austen's relatively little-known novella Lady Susan, written as a series of letters when Austen was 19. Revolving around a beautiful, impoverished widow in her mid-30s, the work wasn't published until 1871, more than 50 years after Austen's death. Stillman's adaptation, starring Kate Beckinsale and Chloë Sevigny, was released to wide critical acclaim in 2016.

Stillman also wrote his own companion book to the film, called Love & Friendship: In Which Jane Austen's Lady Susan Vernon Is Entirely Vindicated.

Stillman spoke to Eleanor Wachtel while in Toronto for TIFF's Books on Film series.