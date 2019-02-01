Juan Gabriel Vásquez on how Colombia's violent past has shaped his fiction and his life

Acclaimed author Juan Gabriel Vásquez tells political stories about his country, Colombia, set in the context of personal drama. In his new novel, The Shape of the Ruins, he probes real-life political assassinations — starting with the 1948 murder of populist leader Jorge Eliécer Gaitán — through the obsessions and conspiracy theories that preoccupy his characters.

Vásquez's earlier novel, The Sound of Things Falling, won the Spanish-language Alfaguara Fiction Prize in 2011, worth $230,000 CAD. Inspired by Colombia's narco-terrorism, it went on to win the 2014 Impac Dublin Literary Award, and sold more than a quarter of a million copies worldwide.

Born in Bogotá in 1973, Vásquez came of age during the height of Colombia's violent drug wars. He moved to Paris in his early 20s, and lived in Barcelona for 13 years before returning to Colombia in 2012.

Vásquez spoke to Eleanor Wachtel from his home in Bogotá.

Ground Zero of terror

"I was born in 1973. I grew up during the 1980s and the 1990s in a city where narco-terrorism fought their war against the Colombian government. Bombs, street shootings and the killing of important people — the killing of presidential candidates, Supreme Court judges and secretaries of justice — was a part of my growing up. I left Colombia in 1996 repulsed by this. I never considered the idea of writing about this until some years ago.

"I had discovered the picture of this hippopotamus that had escaped from one of the strangest places in Latin America, which was drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's personal zoo. He had this zoo built as a tourist attraction; it was a very popular place. But in 2009, after Escobar had died and his properties had been confiscated by the state, one of the hippos from that zoo had escaped. The fugitive animal fled and had to be hunted down by the Colombian government.

"This image of this dead hippo just struck something in my head. I began for the first time, thinking about the consequences in my private life of having grown up during a period which was marked which was defined by terrorism. It was a period of growing up with fear, of growing up with the idea that your life could end at any moment."

In praise of Conrad's dark realism

"I read the work of Joseph Conrad both during and after my schooling. I fell into Conrad's books in a strong way. Joseph Conrad is essentially my personal archetype of what a writer should be and do. This Conradian idea of the writer being one who goes into dark places, geographically and also metaphysically, to come back with the news — always spoke to me.

"I initially didn't know how to write about Colombia. I had left Colombia in 1996 and I was still struggling with the language and the fictional strategies to write about my country. Reading Conrad made me realize who to do it. I remember reading Lord Jim and then Nostromo, obviously, as it's set in a country like Colombia: What you do is you deal with your subjects as a dark area. That means the old idea, that you have to write about what you know, is completely absurd. Not knowing something, not understanding something is exactly the best reason to write.

Juan Gabriel Vásquez's comments have been edited for length and clarity.