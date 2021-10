Radio · Audio

Why Neil deGrasse Tyson embraces his cosmic insignificance

Neil deGrasse Tyson is cosmically insignificant. And so are you. The American astrophysicist joins Piya Chattopadhyay to discuss his latest book, A Brief Welcome to the Universe: A Pocket-Sized Tour, his mission to make our place in the cosmos make sense, and why the response to the pandemic should have been cause to celebrate the very best of what the scientific method can offer.