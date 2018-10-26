Skip to Main Content
Why cancer coaching can be as important as chemo in a patient's cancer journey
Audio

Dr Brian Goldman heads to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation to learn about an emerging health care profession: cancer coaches.
Dr Brian Goldman heads to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation to learn about an emerging health care profession: cancer coaches. 26:29

