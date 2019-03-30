Audio

What it's like growing up with FASD

A mom, a doctor and a person with FASD talk about living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Laurie Whyte talks about raising her son Richie. Dr. Ana Hanlon-Dearman explains the symptoms of the disorder and how best to support people with FASD. Myles Himmelreich tells how he copes and thrives as an adult with FASD.

