What have we learned about COVID-19 to keep my elderly loved one safe in long-term care this time around?
While the majority of people recently infected with COVID-19 are younger adults, the virus has already made its way back into many of Canada's long-term care and retirement homes. Dr. Samir Sinha explains how what we've learned about COVID-19 can help keep our elderly loved ones safe.
Although the majority of people recently infected with COVID-19 have been younger adults, the virus has already made its way back into long-term care and retirement homes, with about 100 active outbreaks and counting across Canada.
Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto, joins host Dr. Brian Goldman on The Dose to share his insight into what we've learned about COVID-19 and what we need to do to keep our elderly loved ones in long-term care safe this fall and winter.
