What does all this COVID math mean, and how will it affect my life this fall?
The number of new COVID-19 cases has been rising in several parts of Canada and health experts are worried. But what do these daily and weekly totals really mean? What's a "reproduction number?" Dr. David Fisman explains the math and how our actions can change the numbers.
Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman walks us through it on the season premiere of The Dose
Listen to the full episode23:41
Welcome to a new season of The Dose!
Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman, one of Canada's top experts on the mathematics of infectious disease, joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to explain what these numbers say about how COVID-19 will affect our lives this fall. The math shows that the coming months of the pandemic will be tough — but our actions can change the numbers.
How to listen
Listen for free on CBC Listen or on your favourite podcast app — including Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
If you're new to podcasts entirely, start here.
