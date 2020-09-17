What does all this COVID math mean, and how will it affect my life this fall?

Welcome to a new season of The Dose!

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been rising in several parts of Canada and health experts are worried. But what do these daily and weekly totals really mean? What's a "reproduction number" and why is it important?

Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman, one of Canada's top experts on the mathematics of infectious disease, joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to explain what these numbers say about how COVID-19 will affect our lives this fall. The math shows that the coming months of the pandemic will be tough — but our actions can change the numbers.

