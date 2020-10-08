What are the safe rules for gathering with family and friends?
We're heading into Thanksgiving weekend in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19 in Canada. Many of us are craving a gathering with the people we love, but we're also in a critical phase of this pandemic — and the decisions we make about gathering with others now have big consequences.
It doesn't help that the advice from public health and governments across the country is often muddled or conflicting and hard to follow.
Dr. Lynora Saxinger, infectious diseases specialist and associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Alberta, returns to The Dose to help guide us through some tough decisions about Thanksgiving and other gatherings. She also offers her insight into how we can flatten the curve so we have a better chance of safer times when the holidays arrive.
